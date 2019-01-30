The Child and Youth Mental Health Unit at Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre opened a little more than a year ago, and the demand for the unit has exceeded expectations.

“The projections were approximately 350 inpatient visits per year. We’ve actually exceeded that. We’re 450 or more,” explains Dr. James Shaver.

The unit has eight inpatient beds, an outpatient program, and since September, a day program.

Brian Irving is a counsellor for the day program and says it’s a form of school for Grade 9 to 12 students.

“The difference between this and regular school is we have a multi-disciplinary team, a psychiatrist, social worker, myself, a rec therapist, as well as a teacher and educational assistant.”

Dr. Shaver says he’s optimistic about the future. “The community has been very supportive of what we’re doing, and so the opportunity to continue to be involved, and help children is really a great opportunity.”

In the coming year, the staff at RVH plan to get feedback from community partners, and leading experts on ways to improve the unit.