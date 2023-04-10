Demand for food banks rises as more people struggle to afford basic necessities

The demand on food banks in local communities is increasing as more people grapple with affording basic necessities.

"We're seeing more and more people who just can't pay the rent and buy food at the same time," said Sharon Palmer, Barrie Food Bank executive director. "It's a lot of families with children, it's more seniors coming in, and we're still seeing a lot of people experiencing homelessness."

The Barrie Food Bank reports a 54 per cent jump year over year in the number of people requiring support.

"It's a lot of people," Palmer added.

The community can support the Barrie Food Bank by donating food and funds to its ongoing food drive, which runs until the end of April.

"We are a little behind in terms of where we wanted to be at this stage," the executive director noted.

The organization aims to collect 100 pounds of food and $100,000 and is currently a third of the way there.

In Orillia, The Sharing Place Food Centre's executive director Chris Peacock handed out Easter meals to those in need Monday at St. James Anglican Church and said the holidays are especially hard on those struggling to put food on the table.

"We have a lot of seniors, a lot of single individuals living alone, socially isolated, so it's important to be able to bring them together. At least we can provide them with a meal," he said.

The Sharing Place and its community partners have distributed 60,000 meals in the Orillia area over the past three years.

Peacock reports a nearly 40 per cent increase in demand year over year, with a significant number of new faces.

"Individuals who have never experienced poverty before are starting to access food from us because that's the first thing they need," he said. "They're really struggling to afford housing and food right now. A lot of people are falling into poverty."

More Easter meals will be handed out at The Sharing Place on Dufferin Street between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Both food banks need financial donations and supplies, including baby formula, protein drinks like Boost and Ensure, canned meats, cereal, and other staples.