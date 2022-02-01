Delivery driver robbed at gunpoint: Caledon OPP

OPP are looking for two men after a delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Caledon.



The driver was in the Mclaughlin Road area on Monday around noon when, according to OPP, the delivery truck was boxed in by two vehicles and ambushed by four people.



One of the suspects got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the driver.



The suspects then removed items from the truck, tied up the driver, and put him in a nearby ditch.



OPP told CTV News Barrie that a driver passing by found the driver in the ditch about 25 minutes after the ambush.



Police said the driver was not injured in the robbery.



A black dodge caravan and a silver Chevrolet sedan were used in the robbery, and it is believed the Chevrolet has moderate to heavy front-end damage from the incident.



The suspects are described as black males.



Police are asking the public to come forward with any information or dashcam footage from that area at around noon on Monday.