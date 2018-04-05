

CTV Barrie





A man who ordered food is accused of assaulting the delivery driver because he couldn’t deliver the meal to his door.

The driver arrived at an apartment building on Quail Crescent late Wednesday night to make the delivery.

Barrie police says the driver tried to enter the building to make the delivery, but couldn’t get in. The driver then called the man who ordered the food, asking him to come down and get his meal.

Police say the man, who was upset his food wasn’t delivered to his door, came downstairs and assaulted the delivery person. The victim suffered minor injuries.

A 28-year-old Barrie man has been charged with assault and breach of probation.

The accused will appear in court in May.