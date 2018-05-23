

A dangerous and delicate rescue operation is underway east of Rosseau after a moose was struck by a vehicle and is now stuck in a ditch.

A team of wildlife experts, veterinarians and crews from Fowler Construction are working together to pull the injured moose out of the waters of a ditch off of Muskoka Road 3.

Howard Smith of Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary says the moose was struck by a vehicle around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday and ended up 25 feet away from the road in the ditch.

Fowler Construction has brought in equipment to try to lift the moose out. Since a crane is not possible, crews are using an excavator and ropes.

The injuries are unclear at this time, but Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary tranquilized the animal and brought in a veterinarian to assist with treating the animal once it is removed.

OPP have closed the road while the rescue is in process

