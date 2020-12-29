BARRIE, ONT. -- A deer that wandered out onto Lake Simcoe in Keswick is fighting to survive after falling through the ice into the frigid waters on Boxing Day.

Officers with the York Regional Marine Unit, along with the help from concerned bystanders, fashioned a sling to rescue the 200-pound doe as she thrashed in the freezing lake, desperately trying to get onto the pier.

The rescuers then loaded the exhausted deer, who they believe was struggling for hours in the water, onto a truck and rushed her to Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge in Pefferlaw.

A team at the centre took in the distressed and nearly frozen animal, treating her for an open wound on her chest. They say the doe likely punctured her chest on the jagged ice while trying to escape.

And while the non-profit organization posted to social media the following day that the deer was standing on her own, it went on to add that she is "not out of the woods" and that their team is "hoping for a miracle."

The team is trying to manage the doe's pain so that she can eat, but if it becomes unbearable, they say they may have to put her down.