BARRIE, ONT. -- A deer that wandered out onto Lake Simcoe in Keswick is fighting to survive after falling through the ice into the frigid waters on Boxing Day.

Officers with the York Regional Marine Unit, along with the help from concerned bystanders, fashioned a sling to rescue the 200-pound doe as she thrashed in the freezing lake, desperately trying to get onto the pier.

The rescuers then loaded the exhausted deer, who they believe was struggling for hours in the water, onto a truck and rushed her to Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge in Pefferlaw.

A team at the centre took in the distressed and nearly frozen animal, treating a wound on its chest.

And while the non-profit organization posted to social media the following day that the deer was standing on her own, it went on to add that she is "not out of the woods" and that their team is "hoping for a miracle."

The team is trying to manage the doe's pain so that she can eat.

Shades of Hope Wildlife veterinary technician Kate Purvis said the doe's body likely feels like it's "on fire."

She explained that lake water seeped under the animal's skin through wounds from the ice, causing a nasty and painful bacterial infection. The doe is also dealing with bruising and extreme fatigue from trying to escape the icy water.

"She's holding on, but she's in pretty bad shape. It's going to be a fight to get her through," said Purvis.

Staff at the refuge are treating the doe with antibiotics, muscle relaxants, and painkillers, trying to mitigate her suffering as much as possible.

Purvis describes the prognosis as "guarded" and noted that if the doe's pain becomes too great, they will have to put her down.