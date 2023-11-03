A Rosseau man was handed a hefty fine after pleading guilty to trespassing while hunting deer.

The court heard the incident happened last December while the man was hunting deer in the area of Four Mile Point Park near Rosseau.

He wounded a deer that ran onto private property and pursued the animal but wasn't able to recover it.

He returned to the private property the following morning with a crossbow to harvest and recover the deer he had wounded.

The court heard that if questioned about the illegal hunt, he planned to claim he harvested the deer in another location.

The deer was seized as part of the investigation, and the Rosseau man was fined $4,500.