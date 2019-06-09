

Craig Momney, CTV Barrie





The Newmarket Veterans Association honoured Newmarket Soldiers who gave their lives for our country at a Decorations Day ceremony in Newmarket on Sunday afternoon.



The ceremony is held every second Sunday in June in partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 426. The association has carried the traditional ceremony for 71 years, but Decoration Day services date back to 1890 before Remembrance Day ceremonies began.



“Decoration Day started where widows and families of veterans would come and lay flowers to honour the deceased veterans,” said Wes Playter with the Newmarket Veterans Association, “it’s a little more involved, and it’s a longer service.”



Those in attendance on Sunday heard the names of all 73 soldiers who didn’t come home from the Boer War, and both the First and Second World Wars.



Veteran Edward Beniston says he’s overjoyed by the continued support of those who attend the ceremonies.



“It’s a great feeling because not many veterans are around,” said Beniston, “I told my president when I can lay the wreath, I’m going to lay the wreath, don’t send anybody else.”



Beniston, who fought in the Second World War with The British Royal Navy, says the memory of war is still vividly clear.



“I’ll never forget,” said Beniston, “I remember the faces of many shipmates. I made it; some of them didn’t.”