Declutter with Barrie's Curbside Giveaway Days

Items are left in clear garbage bags at the curb in Barrie, Ont. (CTV NEWS) Items are left in clear garbage bags at the curb in Barrie, Ont. (CTV NEWS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News