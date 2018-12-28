It didn’t take long for green grass to reappear after periods of rain overnight on Friday as temperatures climbed more than 10-degrees above average for this time of year.

“We are a little bummed about the weather,” says Maggie Ward, who is visiting Blue Mountain.

The unusual weather forced the closure of skating trails at Blue Mountain on Friday, but the slopes were busy with holiday visitors.

“People are still skiing. There are runs open, so you are able to do that. We have our plunge aquatic centre, which is open year-round, the heated pool. Guests are enjoying things like that. And of course, the village is always open for shopping and dining,” explains Blue Mountain’s Jackie Paduano.

Some also took advantage of the milder weather to stroll through downtown Collingwood where every business was buzzing with people.

With the return of colder temperatures tonight, resorts expect to be fully operational for New Year’s, which is a very busy time in ski country.