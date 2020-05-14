COLLINGWOOD -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is reporting another death in our region and 14 new cases of COVID-19.

There is also a new outbreak at a long-term care home in Collingwood.

The total number of confirmed cases rose on Thursday, topping the 400-mark in Simcoe Muskoka.

The Collingwood Nursing Home is the latest long-term care home to declare an outbreak of COVID-19.

Outbreaks continue at the Bradford Valley Care Community long-term care home and the Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie.

Health officials say a woman in her 80s is the most recent death at the Owen Hill home, which has now lost seven residents to the virus.

Thirty-two people have now died in our region since the pandemic began in March.

Three retirement homes also have active outbreaks, including Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Whispering Pines in Barrie and Muskoka Traditions in Huntsville.

The health unit confirmed today there have been new positive tests across the region, including Innisfil, Barrie, Orillia, Bracebridge and Collingwood, as well as the townships of Springwater, Tiny, New Tecumseth and Essa.

The 14 new cases include several men and women in their 20's and one child.

Most new COVID infections are acquired in the community or by close contact.

Sixty-nine cases are connected to institutional outbreaks.

Of the 401 cases being tracked, 258 people have now recovered, while 10 people remain hospitalized.