BARRIE, ONT. -- Workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are getting free or discounted access to some of the province’s attractions.

The gesture has been made possible through $1.5-million in funding announced Thursday. It is meant to send more visitors to struggling attractions and to thank people working in hospitals, grocery stores, and transit agencies.

Sainte Marie Among the Hurons and Discovery Harbour are offering free admission to frontline workers on Fridays.

Across the province, frontline workers can access a free annual pass to the Art Gallery of Ontario until August 16, or take a free trip to the Royal Ontario Museum with three guests until the end of the month.

There are also deals to be had at the Royal Botanical Gardens, McMichael Canadian Art Collection, Niagara Parks Commission, and Fort William Historical Park.