The plan to clean up downtown Midland no longer includes paying for a security guard at the public library.

Problems surrounding the downtown include things like prostitution, violence, and drug and alcohol abuse.

Back in the spring, the town’s council launched a task force to tackle these issues that put visitors and staff at risk.

On Monday evening council unanimously voted in favour of the task forces’ recommendations to pump more than $150-thousand back into the downtown core.

Midland’s mayor is pleased with the decision.

“We believe that as these measures come in, that we’ll be able to make sure that the library will be safe and we won’t need a guard,” said Mayor Gord McKay.

The task force is also calling for better coordination amongst frontline workers, like police, The Waypoint Centre, and the Guesthouse Shelter to help make the streets safer.

“They’re our brothers. They’re our sisters, our moms, our dads. They’re real people on the street that need help,” said downtown BIA Scott Campbell.