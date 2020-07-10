Advertisement
Deadly crash on Highway 26 involving a motorcycle and farm tractor
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 2:21PM EDT
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal collision between a motorcycle and farm tractor on Hwy 26 near Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Twp., Ont., on Fri., July 10, 2020. (Don Wright/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person is dead in a collision involving a motorcycle and farm tractor in Springwater Township.
The OPP said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Provincial police have closed Highway 26 between Horseshoe Valley Road and Fralick Road for the investigation.
Police expect the area to remain closed for several hours and ask motorists to avoid the area.