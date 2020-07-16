BARRIE, ONT. -- A 28-year-old man is dead after a collision on Highway 400 in Innisfil.

According to the OPP, the victim's vehicle struck the guardrail in the southbound lanes on Wednesday night near Innisfil Beach Road.

The impact caused his car to spin in the wrong direction before being hit head-on by an oncoming vehicle.

The victim, from Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the OPP Aurora Detachment at 905-841-5777.