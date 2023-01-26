Deadly collision in the Blue Mountains closes roads
A fatal crash has closed several roads in the Blue Mountains.
Collingwood OPP posted on social media that a single vehicle was involved in the collision shortly after 7:30 a.m. this morning.
Highway 26 and Nipissing Crescent will be closed for several hours.
Both Blue Mountain Fire Services and OPP traffic reconstructionists are on the scene.
This is a developing story. More information will follow.
