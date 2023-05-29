Deadly collision in Caledon under investigation

Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision in Caledon Monday morning.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Shaws Creek Road.

Police say a 23-year-old Brampton man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. They say he was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Officers closed the area between Caledon East Garafraxa Townline and Highpoint Side Road.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.