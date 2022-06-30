Deadly 2021 Gravenhurst complex fire deemed accidental

Provincial police say a fire that claimed the life of a Gravenhurst woman last August and displaced several others has been deemed accidental.

Emergency crews responded to a blaze at a multi-unit complex on First Street in Gravenhurst in the overnight hours of Aug. 31, 2021.

The family of Erica Nickason told CTV News she never made it out of the burning building.

An autopsy later revealed the 50-year-old woman died of smoke inhalation.

No one else was seriously injured, but the fire forced 18 people to find temporary housing.

Ten months after the deadly fire, authorities say the investigation revealed the fire originated in the building's front porch area.