Barrie

    • Daytime break-ins in Wasaga Beach neighbourhood under investigation

    Police release images of suspects wanted in connection with two break-ins at residences on Glenwood Drive in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Wed., Oct. 4, 2023. (Source: OPP) Police release images of suspects wanted in connection with two break-ins at residences on Glenwood Drive in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Wed., Oct. 4, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Provincial police are investigating two brazen daytime residential break-ins that happened on the same day and on the same street in Wasaga Beach.

    Police say security footage showed two suspects breaking into houses on Glenwood Drive on Wednesday.

    They released images of the culprits in hopes someone recognizes them and notifies the authorities.

    Police encourage anyone with information or video surveillance of the incidents to contact the Huronia West OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

