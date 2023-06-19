Days-long homelessness protest begins outside Barrie city hall

Advocates for Barrie's homeless population take a stand on Mon. June 19, 2023 against a controversial bylaw set to go into effect later this week (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie) Advocates for Barrie's homeless population take a stand on Mon. June 19, 2023 against a controversial bylaw set to go into effect later this week (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver