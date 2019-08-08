

The sound checks are done, and the stages are ready for the 8th annual Boots and Hearts music festival.

Trailers and tents decorate the event grounds at Burl's Creek as hundreds of fans set up for the official start of the four-day country music festival.

This is the largest festival of its kind in North America with big names like Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris and Kane Brown gracing the stages.

Organizers expect 40,000 people to take in the festival this weekend.

Tickets are still available.