David Onley's legacy honoured at celebration in Midland
The family of David Onley was joined by Midland residents on Tuesday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the David Onley Park and rededicate the park at the harbour in his name following his passing earlier this year.
Onley, a former broadcast journalist and disability advocate, who served as the 28th lieutenant governor of Ontario, died at the age of 72 on January 14.
The Midland-born Onley moved out of Simcoe County at a young age to Scarborough to receive medical treatment for polio.
"We were here for the opening of the park 10 years ago, and of course, David's not here now, but his memory does live on. You look at a park, and you see a little child, and you wonder what will they do with their lives, and David battled a great number of obstacles to live with the polio, and he achieved great things. So, we're very honoured and thrilled to be part of this day," said Onley's widow, Ruth Ann Onley.
The David Onley Park in Midland, Ont., on Tues., June 20, 2023. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)
Midland Mayor Bill Gordon said the park symbolized a celebration of David Onley's work for accessibility rights for all Ontarians.
"That's exactly why we do this," the mayor said. "It's to make sure that our new residents, our existing residents and even the ones that may have grown up here don't forget amazing people who have gone on to amazing things. I think it's really critical to make sure that the messages that we need to promote are the loudest and the most present, and the best way to do that is to have a celebration like this."
Sandy Watson attended the park rededication and said she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in her 30s and saw Onley as a role model for many years.
"I just admired someone in parliament with a strong sense. He held himself very high, and he was very educated," she said.
"His lifelong efforts were always geared and driven by the need that was in our province and in the world for accessibility in so many ways for all kinds of disabled people," added Ruth Ann Onley.
The park officially opened in 2013 on David Onley's birthday, June 12.
