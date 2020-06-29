BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie’s David Busby Centre needs a new van to keep serving the city’s most vulnerable.

“The David Busby centre opened in 1993 in the basement of Trinity Church,” said executive director Sarah Peddle.

“There was an informal program that was happening where volunteers would go out in their own vehicles and meet with people and make sure people were looked after.”

More than twenty years later, the centre has turned this concept into a program.

Every day, the van drives around the city with food, clothing, and supplies.

“(The program is) focusing on getting anyone off the street, into the shelter, or making sure they have the supplies they need…making sure that we’re connecting people to services,” Peddle said.

In 2016, the County of Simcoe donated an old ambulance for the program. But that ambulance is almost at the end of its run.

The David Busby Centre is asking people to donate through the Great Canadian Giving Challenge to help buy a new van.

“It’s important that we don’t have disruptions of service, we need to make sure the van is a working vehicle because people rely on us,” said Peddle.

