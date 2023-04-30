Database sharing Simcoe County connections to First World War on display at Bradford Public Library

A digital memorial commemorating Simcoe County's connection to the battle of Vimy Ridge is now available at the Bradford Public Library.

The Fist edition of the South Simcoe WWI database details the records of 65 local men and women who served in the First World War.

It was the work of a local historian named Jan Coward, who passed away two years ago before completing her work.

"When she passed, some folks that she was working with decided that they wanted to keep this vision alive," said David Di Giovanni, the library's cultural services manager. "It was her vision to make a public digital monument to these folks that served in the war."

The online archive comes in time to mark the 106th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge.

It can be viewed online through the library's website.