Data reveals this Simcoe County town's alarming eviction rate

New data reveals an alarming rate of evictions in Alliston.

According to Contact Community Services, 205 people reached out after receiving an eviction notice this year alone.

The registered charity counsels individuals experiencing homelessness or those at risk of losing their homes about steps to take after getting an eviction notice.

The charity points to limited housing for the growing number of eviction notices in Alliston.

"Prior, I don't think we saw as much because there was no motivation to sell or there was no motivation to take your unit back for your own purposes because of affordability," said Krystal Galbraith, a housing socialist with Contact Community Services.

The charity said that many renters are unfamiliar with their tenant rights and unknowingly surrender their rights by signing documents before consulting a housing support agency.

"We have landlords who are doing legitimate evictions, and we're seeing a lot of wrongful evictions," said Jerry Martinovic, Contact's Housing Services Manager.

The charity notes n many cases these are working family homes forced to move outside of South Simcoe to find suitable and affordable accommodations.

Former farmer David Boake has called Alliston home for 35 years and said his landlord recently asked him to leave, forcing the 75-year-old man to find a new place in a dry rental market.

"They're $1,500, $1,700 for a single. It isn't feasible on a senior's income," the long-time resident said.

Boake currently lives in a temporary rental, but with each passing day, as prices show no signs of dropping, he's left feeling lost.

"I was depressed because I couldn't get a place, but now I'm frustrated that the government didn't do more. We're all going to get to 60 at some point, and there isn't any housing," he said.

According to the County of Simcoe, it is close to achieving the 10-year affordable housing target of 2,685 new units between 2014 and 2024. The County said staff would work with the new council to determine if further action is needed.

The current rental rates for affordable housing in Simcoe is generally set at 70 to 80 per cent of the local average market rent, according to the County's online application.

Rental website, Zumper.com, shows the average rental price in Barrie is $1,650 per month.

Barrie resident Holly Warner said because she works part-time and is on government assistance, she hoped to secure a new affordable housing unit, but even those prices were unrealistic.

"$1,475 plus utilities, and that's not affordable for anybody," she said. "I'm on disability, and I work part-time. There's no way," said Warner.

Warner said she managed to find an apartment elsewhere and called it a miracle after coming close to leaving the city in search of cheaper rentals.