Dashcam video captured the moments before a small plane crashed just north of the Buttonville Airport on Tuesday just after taking off.

The plane narrowly missed a vehicle travelling on 16th Avenue near Highway 404 where the video was captured.

Markham Fire says paramedics treated the two occupants of the plane at the scene.

The plane crashed into a grassy area across the street.

Authorities say the privately-owned plane didn’t rise fast enough, crashing through a fence before going across the road.

Remarkably, no one was hurt.