Dashcam video captured the moments before a small plane crashed just north of the Buttonville Airport on Tuesday just after taking off.

The plane narrowly missed a vehicle travelling on Highway 404 near 16th Avenue.

Markham Fire says paramedics treated the two occupants of the plane at the scene.

The plane crashed into a grassy area across the street.

Authorities say the privately-owned plane didn’t rise fast enough, crashing through a fence before going across the road.

Remarkably, no one was hurt.