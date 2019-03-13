Featured
Dashcam video of small plane skidding across Hwy 404
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:21PM EDT
Dashcam video captured the moments before a small plane crashed just north of the Buttonville Airport on Tuesday just after taking off.
The plane narrowly missed a vehicle travelling on Highway 404 near 16th Avenue.
Markham Fire says paramedics treated the two occupants of the plane at the scene.
The plane crashed into a grassy area across the street.
Authorities say the privately-owned plane didn’t rise fast enough, crashing through a fence before going across the road.
Remarkably, no one was hurt.