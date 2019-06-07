Featured
Dashcam video: Barrie police takedown alleged armed man
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 12:55PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 1:03PM EDT
Barrie police made a high-risk takedown on Friday morning after reports of a man with a gun.
Dashcam video of the incident shows several police vehicles driving up Lakeshore Drive near the Allandale GO train station. Officers can be seen swarming the allegedly armed man.
He lays on the ground as they place him under arrest.
Police say the man was armed with an illegal airsoft gun.
The 40-year-old man is facing weapons-related charges.
Dashcam video courtesy CTV Viewer 'Slava.'