Barrie police made a high-risk takedown on Friday morning after reports of a man with a gun.

Dashcam video of the incident shows several police vehicles driving up Lakeshore Drive near the Allandale GO train station. Officers can be seen swarming the allegedly armed man.

He lays on the ground as they place him under arrest.

Police say the man was armed with an illegal airsoft gun.

The 40-year-old man is facing weapons-related charges.

Dashcam video courtesy CTV Viewer 'Slava.'