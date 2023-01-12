Dash-cam footage of Barrie's New Year's Day crash wanted by SIU

The New Year’s Day crash that injured four teens has the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) looking for witnesses.

Four teens, two boys and two girls between the ages of 15 and 19, were injured when the driver fled from police and struck a hydro pole around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Police say officers spotted the silver car speeding north on Yonge Street at Mapleview Drive East before it lost control and crashed into the pole north of Big Bay Point Road.

The SIU is asking anyone with information, including photos or videos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

With files by CTV's Jonathan Guignard