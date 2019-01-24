

CTV Barrie





The two men behind a controversial newspaper that was distributed in some Barrie neighbourhoods two years ago have been found guilty of promoting hate.

The prosecution argued that the paper, ‘Your Ward News,’ was filled with “vile and degrading” articles and imagery.

The judge agreed, saying James Sears and Leroy St. Germaine promoted hatred against Jews and women.

Outside the courtroom, Sears said he would appeal the judge’s decision.

“We are not afraid. We have Jesus on our side, and we are going to appeal. We are the largest Christian-backed newspaper in the world. I find it very hard to believe that what we published about Jews and women, which a lot of it is right out of the Bible, is hate speech in Canada. It’s a very dark day for Christianity today.”

Sears and Germaine will be back in court in April for sentencing. They face a maximum $5,000 fine or six weeks in jail.