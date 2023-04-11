Dangers of leaving pets, kids alone in vehicles as temperatures hit double-digits

It may seem early in the season, but with daytime highs forecast to hit double-digits all week across Simcoe County, the public is reminded about the dangers of leaving dogs and children in vehicles unattended.

On Tuesday, Barrie police posted a message to social media reminding pet owners never to leave a dog in a car alone amid the warmer weather "as it can get very hot very quickly!"

Hey dog owners, #BarriePolice Canine Thunder is reminding you that with warm weather in the forecast to NEVER leave your dog in a car unattended as it can get very hot, very quickly! pic.twitter.com/V4tgHKqDZe — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) April 11, 2023

Experts say the interior of a vehicle can heat up quickly, and not just during the summer months.

By mid-week across the region, daytime highs are expected to hover around 25C under sunny skies.

According to experts, the temperature inside a parked car can rise rapidly, reaching dangerous levels in a matter of minutes.

Even on a mild day, the inside of a car can become much hotter than the outside temperature, even with the windows cracked and the vehicle parked in the shade.

The temperature inside a car on an overcast day, 54C

Symptoms of heatstroke in dogs can include panting, restlessness, excessive thirst, vomiting, and diarrhea.

In children, symptoms can include lethargy, confusion, rapid heartbeat, and unconsciousness.

If these symptoms are present in a child or pet, seek medical attention immediately.