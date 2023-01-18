Dangerous road conditions possible as freezing rain, snowfall warnings issued

A freezing rain warning and a winter weather travel advisory have been issued for several areas in central Ontario Thursday.

Environment Canada says there is the possibility of ice accretion of up to a few millimetres on untreated surfaces.

The freezing rain is expected to end late Thursday afternoon or early in the evening, with a transition to light flurries, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle.

The risk of freezing drizzle will end by Friday morning.

The freezing rain warning is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Haliburton and Minden.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, making it important for residents to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Ice build-up may also cause tree branches to break, and utility outages may occur.

WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY

In addition to the freezing rain warning, a winter weather travel advisory is issued for Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Carling and Port Severn.

The advisory warns of total snowfall accumulations of five to 10 centimetres, plus reduced visibility in heavy snow at times.

The snow is expected to begin Thursday afternoon and end later in the evening or overnight.

Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, and to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

The weather agency warns visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow, making it important for drivers to be aware and slow down.