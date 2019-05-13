After receiving several complaints about a dangerous driver through Angus, police made attempts to stop the vehicle when it allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.

Police say the silver four-door BMW was travelling westbound on Brentwood Drive on Saturday afternoon when it failed to stop and drove off towards Wasaga Beach.

Police went after the suspect vehicle but called off the chase soon after because of public safety.

Huronia West OPP found the BMW on Highway 26 and attempted to stop it. Again, it fled from police.

Officers say the licence plate number they got from the BMW appears to be stolen and are asking the public to help identify the two suspects, a woman and man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP or Crime Stoppers.