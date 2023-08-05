Dangerous driving, drug charges laid after 5-vehicle crash on Highway 400
A New Tecumseth man faces dangerous driving and drug-related charges after a 5-vehicle crash closed a section of Highway 400 early Saturday morning.
Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 400 heading northbound, near the Highway 9 exit.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
In the crash, a 30-year-old Tottenham man was charged with dangerous and impaired driving.
He also faces charges for possession of cocaine and for driving without a licence.
Police say there were no injuries in the crash. The roadway was reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tens of thousands of Canadians taking advantage of the new First Home Savings Account: RBC
The Royal Bank of Canada says it has seen a 'phenomenal early uptake' in the First Home Savings Account, a new program where prospective homebuyers can start saving and investing for a down payment tax-free.
One person stabbed, 8 others injured after protest at Toronto park turns violent
At least nine people have been injured after a "demonstration that turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
Russia promises retaliation after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in 2nd sea attack in a day
Moscow promised retaliation Saturday after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday, the second sea attack involving drones in one day.
Police say man faces assault charge in alleged scuffle with P.E.I. cabinet minister
Charlottetown police say a 62-year-old man faces an assault charge in connection with a July 19 incident with a P.E.I. cabinet minister at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.
Federal government faces difficult tightrope as business groups seek labour changes after port strike
Business groups continued to call on the federal government to take action in the wake of the recently resolved British Columbia port workers dispute on Saturday, arguing Ottawa must ensure such a disruption never happens again.
Canadians at World Scout Jamboree to stay at site as others leave due to heat wave in Korea
Canadians attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will remain at the event site as thousands of British and American scouts have opted to leave due to a heat wave.
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
They went on a road trip for their first date. Now this couple is driving around the world together
Travelling couple Nicolas Chazee and Mathilde Vougny, who met while they were both studying in Belgium, Brussels, went on a road trip on their first date. Now they're seeing the world.
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings extended as thunderstorms move east
Environment Canada extended rainfall warnings across Halifax, Southern Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties Saturday morning. Rainfall Warnings were also put into effect for Kings and Queens County in Prince Edward Island.
-
Building permits climb over $100M in Moncton
Building permits in the City of Moncton have climbed over $100 million this year to date with the Greater Moncton Home Builders Association also seeing a busy season.
-
A new offload room Cape Breton hospital helping clear-up the backlog of ambulances
Ambulances waiting outside the island's largest hospital is a common sight. Line-ups and long wait-times for paramedics has been the norm, but that is changing, at least in Sydney.
Montreal
-
Hit with delays and possible lightning, it was an eventful first week for the REM
Montreal's new light-rail train (REM) has had an eventful first week, marked by three service interruptions, a possible lightning strike, passengers mistakenly taken to the garage and the service's absence on the Google Maps platform.
-
Montreal girl still recovering from dog bite, mother asking the city to change its bylaws
A young girl in Montreal’s Lasalle borough is still recovering from a late-may dog bite on her face, requiring 20 stiches. Seven-year-old Athena Lafferty-Costley was playing in her neighbour’s yard with other kids when it happened, back on May 21. Her mother, Megan, says she hasn’t stepped foot in her backyard since.
-
Montreal General Hospital wants rape kit protocol changed after woman's ordeal
The Montreal General Hospital is calling for a revision of the city-wide protocol used to treat sexual assault victims following reports of a French-speaking woman's struggle to obtain a rape kit.
Ottawa
-
Holiday weekend crowds a boost for Ottawa's tourism sector
The Colonel By Day long weekend is a boost for Ottawa's tourism sector, as travellers visit the capital for the Ottawa International Busker Festival, the Casino du Lac Leamy fireworks festival and other events.
-
Pilot suffers minor injuries in small plane crash in La Peche, Que.
Emergency crews responded to a field on chemin des Erables in La Peche, Que. just after 4 p.m. Saturday for reports of a plane crash.
-
An EF0 tornado touched down in Findlay Creek on Thursday
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project said Saturday morning that the twister that damaged homes and trees in the Findlay Creek area on Thursday was an EF0 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 130 km/h.
Toronto
-
One person stabbed, 8 others injured after protest at Toronto park turns violent
At least nine people have been injured after a "demonstration that turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
-
One person found with gunshot wound near Toronto's waterfront: police
Toronto police are investigating after a man was found shot near the waterfront.
-
Toronto Caribbean Carnival's Grand Parade happens today. Here's what you need to know
The Grand Parade, the biggest event of North America's largest carnival, takes place on Saturday in Toronto’s west end.
Kitchener
-
'Pretty scary,' Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
A suspect was arrested in Brussels, Ont. after a lengthy standoff with police.
-
RSV vaccine approved for people aged 60 and older: Health Canada
Health Canada has approved a new vaccine for seniors that could help prevent the severe consequences of a common, but sometimes serious illness.
-
Police investigate reports of a suspicious male in Wellesley Township
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports from last month about a suspicious person in Wellesley Township.
London
-
Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
Police said that one person was taken into custody and there is no threat to public safety.
-
'Golf is for everybody'; Golf Canada program helps kids from different backgrounds play the sport
"I like it cause it can go far," says Lee, eight, who was taking part in the First Tee Ontario (FTO) golf clinic Saturday at East Park Golf in London, Ont.
-
Tenants describe ‘horrific’ conditions in two apartment buildings in London, Ont.
“Horrific levels of disrepair.” That’s how members of ACORN are describing the living conditions of some apartment buildings in London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
One in custody following a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury
Sudbury police say the person they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury early Saturday morning is in custody.
-
Celebrating 'Food Day Canada' at the Mountjoy Farmers' Market
The Mountjoy Farmers' Market in Timmins is a 'bee hive' of activity this Civic holiday weekend. This made for a good opportunity to acknowledge 'Food Day Canada.'
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
Windsor
-
‘Take your time’: OPP urge safety this holiday long weekend
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers and boaters that they will be out in full force this Civic Holiday long weekend.
-
‘Small but mighty community’ gathers for Hogs for Hospice charity event
Leamington Hogs for Hospice weekend continues with thousands of motorcyclists and their bikes revving through the region.
-
Free concert held at Reaume Park
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is continuing their free summer concert series in the city.
Calgary
-
Child in hospital after being struck by vehicle in northeast
A Calgary child is in hospital after a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle Saturday in northeast Calgary.
-
Medical lab testing expands in Calgary as long waits persist
A new initiative to clear the backlog of medical test appointments in Calgary kicked off on Saturday.
-
Calgary family exhausting all options in recovery effort of missing kayaker presumed drowned in the Okanagan
A 26-year-old Calgary man living in Vernon, B.C. is presumed drowned after he became separated from his friends while kayaking last month.
Saskatoon
-
Man faces 71 charges in connection to break and enters: Saskatoon Police
A Saskatoon man is facing 71 charges after a police investigation into thefts on the east side of the city.
-
Here’s why Saskatchewan’s lighthouse is on an Airbnb wish-list
Two hours northwest of Saskatoon lies a unique attraction that has been named a popular destination, according to Airbnb Canada.
-
Saskatoon house fire sparked by 'careless disposal' of barbecue ashes
A summer barbecue ended in flames for a Saskatoon family.
Edmonton
-
'It's impacting everybody': Edmonton police chief talks about growing violence in the city
The police chief of Alberta's capital city stood solemnly at a podium, at moments appearing to be welling up, as he took questions from reporters about the random killing of a mother and child outside a school in May.
-
110-year-old Alberta Open tennis tournament sees upswing in the sport
One of Canada's oldest tennis tournaments brought together hundreds of players in Edmonton over the Heritage Day long weekend.
-
Homicide detectives investigating after body found in Old Strathcona apartment
Edmonton Police are investigating a suspicious death in southwest Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Traffic sweeps B.C. on long weekend
Traffic and congestion swept across B.C. Saturday as the long weekend kicked off.
-
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
-
1 taken to hospital in critical condition after 'attempted murder' in Coquitlam, RCMP say
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after an incident in a Coquitlam park Saturday morning that police are calling an "attempted murder."