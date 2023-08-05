Dangerous driving, drug charges laid after 5-vehicle crash on Highway 400

A New Tecumseth man faces dangerous driving and drug-related charges after a 5-vehicle crash closed a section of Highway 400 early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 400 heading northbound, near the Highway 9 exit.

In the crash, a 30-year-old Tottenham man was charged with dangerous and impaired driving.

He also faces charges for possession of cocaine and for driving without a licence.

Police say there were no injuries in the crash. The roadway was reopened shortly after 8 a.m.