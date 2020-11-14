BARRIE, ONT. -- Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h capable of knocking out power or bringing down tree branches could blow into the region Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for communities including Barrie, Orillia, Midland, and Collingwood.

Forecasters expect winds to intensify through Sunday, with the highest winds anticipated in late afternoon.

Winds are expected to die down by Monday morning.