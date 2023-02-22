Damaged hydro poles close two roads in Barrie

Two streets in Barrie have been closed due to damaged hydro poles.

Eccles Street at Dunlop Street West has been temporarily closed.

Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark said the closure is due to low wires and a leaning hydro pole.

Barrie Police Service and Alectra Utilities are on scene. A statement from Alectra states there are no customers without hydro, and it expects restoration of the utility pole this afternoon.

Additionally, Blake Street between Cook Street and Nelson Square has been closed due to a hydro pole being struck by a vehicle.

The road will remain closed Wednesday afternoon.