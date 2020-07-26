BARRIE, ONT. -- Three months after ringing a bell to mark the end of chemotherapy at Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Dale Hawerchuk is again battling cancer.

The son of the Hockey Hall of Famer and longtime Barrie Colts coach shared the news on Twitter Sunday.

My dad is back in his fight against cancer due to a resurgence of this terrible disease. We are praying for him and he will continue to fight hard ❤️#HawerchukStrong — Eric Hawerchuk (@EricHawerchuk) July 26, 2020

"My dad is back in his fight against cancer due to a resurgence of this terrible disease," Eric Hawerchuk wrote. "We are praying for him, and he will continue to fight hard."

Dale Hawerchuk was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2019, prompting him to leave his post behind the Colts' bench after nine years as coach.

In an interview with TSN in September, the hockey great admitted cancer treatment was taking a toll, but he was determined to power through.

"The chemo has hit me pretty hard. I do it one week, and it breaks the body down, and then the next week, I take a break and build my body up so I can do it again," Hawerchuk told TSN's Rick Westhead.

"For some reason, the Lord put me in this kind of fight, and I'm ready to fight it…I want to live to tell the story."

Dale Hawerchuk played in the NHL for 16 years, having been selected first overall in the 1981 draft by the Winnipeg Jets. He retired from the NHL in 1997 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001.