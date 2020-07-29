BARRIE, ONT. -- Longtime Barrie Colts coach Dale Hawerchuk is receiving support from the Winnipeg Jets as he battles cancer for a second time.

The Hockey Hall of Famer's son, Eric Hawerchuk, announced recently on Twitter that his dad had a "resurgence of this terrible disease."

Following that announcement, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff offered an emotional message of support for 57-year-old Hawerchuk.

"Dale is going through a tough time right now," Cheveldayoff said. "We, as an organization, are here to support him. We wish him all the best in his fight. He's one of our family, and we're with you, Dale."

The Jets also added decals to their helmets that read 'Hawerchuk Strong.'

Dale Hawerchuk was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2019, prompting him to leave his post behind the Colts' bench after nine years. He was the organization's longest-serving coach.

He remained optimistic after his diagnosis, assuring fans he was determined to beat it. "I'm ready to fight it. I want to live to tell the story."

Dale Hawerchuk played in the NHL for 16 years, having been selected first overall in the 1981 draft by the Winnipeg Jets. He retired from the NHL in 1997 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001.