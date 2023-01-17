Dairy Queen break-in under investigation in Orillia

Provincial police in Orillia are investigating a break-in at a Dairy Queen where the suspect(s) was caught on surveillance video.

A suspect is captured on surveillance video allegedly stealing from a Dairy Queen in Orillia, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2023. (OPP/Twitter)

Police say the incident happened on Thursday last week just after 4 a.m. at the building on Memorial Avenue.

They say the culprit(s) gained entry by smashing through some glass.

Police say roughly $1,500 in cash was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.