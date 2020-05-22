BARRIE -- Hardwood Ski and Bike is reopening its bike trails this weekend.

The Oro-Medonte resort was forced to close nearly two months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday morning, the 80 kilometres of bike trails will reopen to cyclists with a few changes.

A limit of 10 guests will be permitted inside the chalet, individual bathrooms and touchless water bottle fill stations will be open for use, but changerooms and large bathrooms will be closed.

The member's lounge is also closed until further notice.

Guests at the resort will be required to physically distance on the trails and inside the chalet.

The trails will be open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.