

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Sunday night.

Police say the collision happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Bayfield Street just north of Cundles Road.

The driver of the northbound Ford Mustang was not injured.

The cyclist, a 48-year-old Barrie man was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and was then transported to a Toronto area hospital with critical injuries.

The northbound lanes of Bayfield Street were closed for several hours while police investigated.

At this point, police do not know what direction the cyclist was traveling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.