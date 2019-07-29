

CTV Barrie





A 24-year-old man is dead after his bike was hit by an SUV in Meaford during the overnight hours on Sunday.

Grey Bruce OPP says the fatal incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 7th Line between Highway 26 and Grey Road 12.

The cyclist was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 35-year-old male driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene.

He is charged with impaired driving causing death and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Police are investigating the collision and asking anyone with information to contact the Grey Bruce OPP or Crime Stoppers.