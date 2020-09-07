BARRIE -- A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Clearview Township on Friday.

Around 6:30 Friday evening, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle. It happened on County Road 91, between Fairgrounds Road and Industrial Road. A 66-year-old man was rushed to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators were brought in to document and investigate the scene. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.