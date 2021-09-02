BARRIE, ONT. -- A man riding his bike was taken to the hospital after being struck in a plaza parking lot in Barrie on Thursday afternoon.

According to Simcoe County paramedics, the cyclist, believed to be in his 50s, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say he was hit by a commercial pickup truck at a plaza at the corner of Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road.

Police were at the scene investigating the incident.

There is no word on any charges at this time.