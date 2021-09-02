Advertisement
Cyclist hit by truck in plaza parking lot in Barrie
Published Thursday, September 2, 2021 4:39PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, September 2, 2021 4:43PM EDT
Barrie police tape off an area in a parking lot after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Thurs., Sept. 2, 2021 (Dave Erskine/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A man riding his bike was taken to the hospital after being struck in a plaza parking lot in Barrie on Thursday afternoon.
According to Simcoe County paramedics, the cyclist, believed to be in his 50s, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say he was hit by a commercial pickup truck at a plaza at the corner of Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road.
Police were at the scene investigating the incident.
There is no word on any charges at this time.
