BARRIE, ONT. -- An Innisfil man is in critical condition after being found injured in a ditch on Sunday evening.

South Simcoe Police say some citizens called officers after finding the cyclist in the St. Johns Road and Garden Avenue area of Innisfil.

The 27-year-old victim had to be airlifted via Ornge to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police are appealing for the public's help to find out what happened to the cyclist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Paul Catling at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311 extension 2035 or call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.