BARRIE -- A cyclist who was found with life-threatening injuries along the side of the road in Caledon last week has died.

Provincial police say the 65-year-old victim was found on the side of Heart Lake Road on April 1 between Hawk Hill Way and Escarpment Side Road by passing motorists.

She was airlifted in critical condition and has since succumbed to her injuries.

Caledon OPP is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They are continuing the investigation.