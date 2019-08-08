Featured
Cyclist dies in mountain bike crash on trail in The Blue Mountains
Embryo Trail (Blue Mountain Bike Resort/YouTube)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 12:25PM EDT
A cyclist has died in a crash on a mountain bike trail in The Blue Mountains.
Provincial police say the man was biking on the Embryo Trail when he lost control and collided with a tree on Wednesday afternoon.
Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A post mortem is being done today to determine the cause of death.
Police say the identity of the victim is being withheld until his family is notified.