A cyclist has died in a crash on a mountain bike trail at the Blue Mountain Resort.

Provincial police say the man was biking on the Embryo Trail when he lost control and collided with a tree on Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem is being done today to determine the cause of death.

Police say the identity of the victim is being withheld until his family is notified.