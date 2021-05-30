BARRIE, ONT. -- One person has died following a collision in Georgian Bay Township Saturday.

According to OPP, a vehicle and a cyclist collided on Twelve Mile Bay Road Saturday shortly before 6:30 p.m. Officers say both were travelling westbound at the time of the collision.

The 51-year-old cyclist from Mactier was eventually transported to a Toronto-area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say Twelve Mile Bay Road was closed for several hours due to the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by clicking here.